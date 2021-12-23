Woman convicted for driving over holiday decorations

ROCKPORT, Texas — A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities after she was convicted of running over displays that were part of the "Christmas at the Beach" drive-through light celebration at Rockport Beach last December.

Somer Rachelle Nesloney was convicted on Dec. 15 after entering an open plea of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.

Nesloney was described as "Grinch who destroyed Christmas display convicted" in a news release from the Aransas County Attorney's office.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Dec. 7, 2020, where Nesloney crashed through a locked gate at Rockport Beach park in her vehicle. She then preceded to crash into displays part of the light show.

It was the first time the event was held in Rockport and the destruction upset many who put time and effort into these displays, according to the Aransas County Attorney's Office.

Nesloney testified during the plea that she was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.