Woman tries to grab children while playing in front yard; charged with kidnapping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping following a disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home in the 1300 block of Laredo Street near S. Alameda Street around 3 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance and talked to the victim who told police she was assaulted by another woman.

Investigators said the victim told police her kids were playing in the front yard, in a fenced area, and an unknown woman started calling out to the kids to talk.

Police said at one point the suspect tried to grab the children, and a family member of the children intervened and was pushed back by the suspect. After that, police said the suspect pulled out a pencil and made threats to the victims.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Yvette Leal and charged her with kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.

She was taken to Nueces County jail and her bond was set at $2,000 for kidnapping and $1,500 for possession of a controlled substance.