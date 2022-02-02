Woman celebrates major milestone in battle against COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI — A Corpus Christi woman is winning the battle against COVID-19.

Jessica Morales contracted a kidney infection in late October that required hospitalization.

There, she was tested for COVID-19 and came back positive and her health took a toll.

Morales was placed on a ventilator, but required another machine known as ECMO, which takes a critically ill patient’s blood, gives oxygen to it and removes the carbon dioxide - just like the lungs would in the body - then delivers it right back to the person.

“Doctors told me that she needed a specialized machine, which is an ECMO machine and it wasn’t found in South Texas or near the Coastal Bend," Jessica's sister, Lorena Hernandez said. "So, she was transferred to San Antonio to be put on this type of life support."

Lorena has since been making the two plus hour drive to San Antonio every day to be with her sister.

Feb. 1 marks Jessica's 100th day recovering from COVID-19 in intensive care. She is now off the ECMO machine and is expected to be entirely off the ventilator within the next month; just in time for her 35th birthday on March 12.