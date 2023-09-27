Witnesses testify in Le Roy Torres case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a courtroom showdown at the Nueces County Courthouse, the legal battle between Robstown veteran Le Roy Torres and the State of Texas continued.

As the trial resumed this week, a series of testimonies has shed new light on the years-long dispute, delving deeper into Torres's claims against the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Among the key figures to take the stand were Rhonda Lawson, Major, Texas Highway Patrol, and Edward Burris, a retired Marine, and former DPS lieutenant, each offering compelling insights into Torres's case and their perspectives on the alleged discrimination he faced.

When the defense lawyer asked Major, Texas Highway Patrol at Texas Department of Public Safety, Rhonda Lawson if there was anyone who had set Mr. Torres up for failure with accommodations with his condition, she said that was, "ludicrous." She also stated their office had done everything to ensure that he was accommodated and employed.

Edward Burris is a former Marine and did 20 years with the DPS, retiring as a lieutenant. He was a mentor to Torres through an internal DPS program, the Department's Veteran Assistance Program (DVAP). Burris noted that he suffers from a similar condition to Torres's due to combat and that leaving his home is hard. "I’m a fact witness. This is difficult for me. Le Roy Torres is a friend. But I don’t believe Le Roy comes correct that DPS discriminates against service members.”

Torres's defense rebutted with a question to Burris. "Who told you that? Are those your understandings of the allegations?"

Burris replied, "those are my understandings of the allegations."

The civil case is set to resume Thursday at 9:00 A.M.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.