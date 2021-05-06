Winning Streak continues for Windsor Park Elementary computer science team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Computer science teams at Windsor Park Elementary are continuing to win big.

For the school's third year in a row, the third, fourth, and fifth grade teams won National Championships in Computer Science.

And the school is no stranger to those titles, as the teams have won that prestigious award several times over the years.

These meets focus on reasoning, logic, computer code, and computer programming languages.

The students start learning the ins and outs of computer programming and coding in the first grade.

Each team consists of 20 students and competed at three different meets, which were all virtual this year.

Four of them are even recognized as national leaders, as they had the top scores in the nation which were perfect scores.