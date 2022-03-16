Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winning 'Cash Blowout' lottery ticket sold in south Corpus Christi

lotto.PNG
Texas Lottery
lotto.PNG
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:25:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Aransas Pass resident has won the top prize for the Texas Lottery game "$200,000,000 Cash Blowout".

Texas Lottery officials said the winning $5 million ticket was bought at Pittman's Quick Mart on McArdle Road for $50.

"This was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! offers more than $225 million in total prizes," said Texas Lottery officials.

According to officials, the odds of winning the game's top prize is 1 in 3.38.

Pittman's Quick Mart has had several big winners at the store, including a $16 million Lotto Texas winner back in 1993. Last year the store paid out $3 .4 million to several winners.

The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous, officials say.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections