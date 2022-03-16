Winning 'Cash Blowout' lottery ticket sold in south Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Aransas Pass resident has won the top prize for the Texas Lottery game "$200,000,000 Cash Blowout".

Texas Lottery officials said the winning $5 million ticket was bought at Pittman's Quick Mart on McArdle Road for $50.

"This was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! offers more than $225 million in total prizes," said Texas Lottery officials.

According to officials, the odds of winning the game's top prize is 1 in 3.38.

Pittman's Quick Mart has had several big winners at the store, including a $16 million Lotto Texas winner back in 1993. Last year the store paid out $3 .4 million to several winners.

The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous, officials say.