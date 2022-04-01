Wings Over South Texas kicks off Friday

Wings Over South Texas makes a big comeback in Kingsville this weekend, after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

So, there's a lot to take in during this two-day event. The show kicks off with a parachute jump by the U.S. Army Silver Wings Jump Team, with world aerobatics champion Rob Holland. And before the Blue Angels take to the air, performances are also planned by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. To enter, go through the N-A-S Kingsville main gate on General Cavazos Boulevard. It opens to the public at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The air show begins at noon, with the Blue Angels scheduled to perform at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They'll also sign autographs after the show until around 5 p.m.

Access to the base will close at around 2 p.m. to prepare for outgoing traffic, so plan on getting here early, and don't forget the sunscreen!

During this event, the city of Kingsville, along with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital, will honor military medical personnel, along with the community's help.

Over the last week, they requested nominations of veterans or active military medical staff, and those who are nominated will be recognized at Friday’s Meet the Blues event, where the public can literally meet the Blue Angels flying team.

The Meet the Blues event is what kicks off the entire air show: It's free, and open to everyone. It starts at 6 p.m. at the J.K. Northway Exposition Center.