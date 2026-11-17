CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local holiday tradition brings cheer to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

Wings of Texas is collecting new stuffed animals and toys for its annual Teddy Bear Ride and is asking for community help.

Donation boxes are spread throughout the area at local businesses.

There is also an opportunity to drop off new stuffed animals or toys at the Wings of Texas collection box during the Roadrunners Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

Local cyclists and volunteers will then deliver the donations to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The ride to donate will start at Bay Area Bikes at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

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