Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Williams, Noverr expected to enter pleas today in PINS murder case

Couple charged in death of New Hampshire couple
items.[0].videoTitle
Two people arrested in connection to the murder of a New Hampshire couple killed two years ago on North Padre Island are expected in court today.
Adam Williams
Posted at 8:00 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 09:04:45-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people arrested in connection to the murder of a New Hampshire couple killed two years ago on North Padre Island are expected in court today.

New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler first were reported missing in October 2019. Their bodies were later found buried on Padre Island National Seashore.

The following month, Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr were accused of driving the Butler's stolen truck and RV into mexico.

Williams and Noverr are expected to enter their pleas in the murder of the Butlers this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here