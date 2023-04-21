Will Corpus Christi get a Costco store? City officials discuss possibility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City manager Peter Zanoni spoke to KRIS 6 News about the possibility of a Costco Wholesale store coming to Corpus Christi.

Costco is a membership warehouse club, with items that are sold at wholesale prices.

A Costco store is comparable to a Sam's Club.

"Maybe about a year ago, Costco was looking at certain sites here and since that time I really haven't heard much from Costo," Zanoni said. "We do have a new economic development department though and we have our EDC as well so, if they're interested, they will be reaching out to the city".

But where might a Costco be built?

The city manager said there is a lot of undeveloped land along South Padre Island Drive near Ennis Joslin Road that he thinks would make a good site for a Costco.

"We know that Costco is a big box store, so they're gonna need a big footprint so I know that's a site that's been talked about before," Zanoni said. "I'm not sure if Costco has ever looked at that site but we have looked at it, the city has, our Economic Development Corporation has as a potential site to advocate for Costco to look at."

Zanoni said Costco already has a fan base in Corpus Christi.

He added many locals travel to San Antonio just to visit their Costco store.

A Costco store here would definitely put Corpus Christi on the map, Zanoni said.

