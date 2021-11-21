Wife of murdered Kingsville Police Officer, speaks for first time

KINGSVILLE, Texas) — Saturday evening ,the Kingsville Police Department Former Officers and Employees Association presented Vicki Benys with a check for $55,170 from a GoFundMe campaign.

“Thank you all for everything that you’ve done for us," she said. "We love you all so very much. Stay safe stay Benys strong.”

Benys's husband was Sherman Benys, the Kingsville police officer who died earlier this month.

Vicki made her first public comments since her husband died on Nov. 4 and the Kingsville community showed an overwhelming amount of support for her family.

“We lost one of our heroes," said Vicki. "I say one of our heroes because I think all peace officers are heroes every day.”

Sherman was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Nov. 1 around 5 p.m.

“We immediately voted to start a GoFundMe account to try to raise about $20,000," Joe Munoz said, president of the former officers and employees association. "Just to have the Benys family take care of immediate needs.”

After Sherman died, the association board reconvened to raise their goal to $50,000. They reached it in about five days.

“To those that donated from $5 to $2,000, they did it out of the kindness of their heart and God knows who they are,” said Munoz.

Vicki spoke about the overwhelming support and how grateful their family is. She talked about the dedication and good work all police officers have done. She vowed her and her family will find ways to support the men and women in blue.

She said something Sherman used to always say and follow through on was, "Make it happen."

“Sherman and I often…discussed the worst," she said holding tears back. "They all know what they may face, but they never hesitate. We as spouses, families and friends carry the fear in the back of our minds and hopes that this fear never becomes a reality.”

The fundraising doesn't stop here. Munoz announced a fundraiser planned for Feb. 26 at JK Northway Expo Center. They're calling it the Sherman Benys Musical Event. An all day concert where the performers have agreed to play for free. More information will be released by the former officers and employees association in the near future.

