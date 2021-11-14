Community continues to support Officer Benys during fish fry

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Gone but not forgotten. And that was evident on Sunday in Kingsville as cars lined the Southgate Mall parking lot to show their support for the Benys family.

“It’s been wonderful," Pamela Albright said as she waited for her plate of food. "It’s good to see people coming in, people supporting such a great cause."

Baffin Bay Seafood Company hosted a fish fry to help out the family of fallen Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys’ family.

The fundraiser was planned before Benys had died. But owner of the restaurant, Craig Alexander, said he still wanted to help out.

“It’s even more of a reason to," he said. "We wanted to help him out with any medical expenses before and then of course after he passed away…. He’s been a great friend of ours, great customer. We’ve known him for many many years and I just wanted to help the family out as best we could.”

For $10, people could buy a plate of catfish, fries and hush puppies. Alexander found the response amazing. A line of cars wrapped all around the Southgate Mall parking lot.

“This is very touching seeing our community come together and support the Benys family," Christina Titus said while in line. "It was a tragedy and we hate to see things like this, but something like this…the whole entire community coming together is just touching very touching.”

“It’s been sad, it’s been really sad, but to see the support that the community has had for the officer and his family is just tremendous,” said Albright.

An hour and a half into serving plates, Alexander said they had already sold about 500 plates. He had a goal of serving 1,000 plates.

“I just appreciate the support from the community and man, everybody has done great things for this family," said Alexander. "Like I said, Officer Benys was a great guy. So, doing it for the right reasons, so we’re trying to help out."

The good deeds didn't stop there, while Titus waited to pay for her meal, she was told the car in front of her had paid it forward for her plate.

The Kingsville Police Chief said Benys was a friendly man with a love for the outdoors. He confirmed Benys left the police force three times, but returned every time to his first passion, law enforcement.

