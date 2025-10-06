Widow of man who set himself on fire at southside Stripes gas station finally speaks about her husband

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kimberly Ligues and Santos Ligues, were both known in the YouTube community for reviewing products from Bath and Bodyworks. Posting over 1,500 videos with over 3,000 subscribers to their YouTube Channel ‘Shop & More with Kimberly & Santos’.

After a two-month pause on YouTube, Kimberly Ligues finally addressed her subscribers without her husband, Santos Ligues, by her side.

“This video has been really hard for me to sit down and do. I haven’t had the strength to do any videos since my husband’s passing – it’s been really hard, but he always told me to continue on with YouTube. So I’m doing this in honor of him, honestly, I was thinking of not continuing on with YouTube videos anymore. So this is for you, Santos, miss you, love you,” she said in her YouTube video.

Santos Ligues died on August 3rd, after succumbing to his burn injuries. He intentionally set himself on fire and his SUV at a Stripes gas station on Airline and SPID on July 29th. His family was in the car, witnesses telling KRIS 6 he yelled at them to get out before dosing himself and the car in gasoline.

Kimberly describes the incident with her husband Santos on her GoFundMe as the aftereffects of mental illness.

“Our worst nightmare began recently when my husband unfathomably lit himself and our car on fire while in an uncontrollable state of mind. My loving husband had a history of mental illness, but never any indication, as in most cases, that this was going to happen. Tragically, we lost my husband in this fire, something we sadly can't change,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly goes on to thank her subscribers for the kind messages in her video.

“For your sweet uplifting words, for the love you expressed for Santos and…sorry… for checking up on me every so often and for being patient – thank you for everyone who shared our GoFundMe,” said Ligues.

She also tells her new subscribers to go and watch other videos of her and Santos.

“If you want to look back at our old videos to see my husband, you are more than welcome to – we have a lot of videos in our channel. Yes, you guys, he was just an amazing person all around. We miss him so much, and I wish things were different,” Ligues said.

Ending the video with “In Santos voice ‘don’t forget to be nice, love y’all’”.

