CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As water restrictions continue across the Coastal Bend, some residents have noticed something that doesn’t seem to add up: water flowing from fire hydrants.

One viewer reached out to KRIS 6 News asking, “Why are we on water restrictions, but the city is out there throwing gallons of water out of fire hydrants?”

It’s a fair question during a drought.

To get answers, we spoke with Fire Marshal Tony Perez.

Why are hydrants flowing during water restrictions? Fire officials explain

Why firefighters open hydrants

Perez says every hydrant in the city is inspected annually in partnership with Corpus Christi Water.

Under normal conditions, that inspection involves fully opening the hydrant valve, about 16 turns, and allowing it to flow at full capacity. That process can release several hundred gallons of water. The goal is to test pressure, confirm flow, and flush out rust or discoloration until the water runs clear.

But because of the ongoing drought and water restrictions, that process has changed significantly.

Instead of fully opening hydrants, crews are now only “cracking” the valve, which is turning it just enough to confirm water is present in the line. Once they see water, they shut it back off.

Perez says that releases only a minimal amount compared to past testing procedures.

Why that small release still matters

Hydrants are not constantly filled with water. They are dry until the valve is opened. When firefighters respond to a blaze, they must rely on that valve functioning properly to establish a water supply.

Fire engines do carry water, typically between 500 and 750 gallons, but that supply can be depleted quickly during a working house or commercial fire.

If firefighters connect to a hydrant expecting water and none comes out, Perez says the consequences could be catastrophic.

That is why inspections continue, even during restrictions.

In addition to confirming water flow, crews are also checking for leaking underground valves. A slow leak beneath the surface could result in continuous water loss without anyone realizing it. Catching those issues early can prevent long-term waste.

Firefighters also inspect hydrant threads for corrosion or damage to ensure hoses can properly connect in an emergency.

What about hydrants that are flowing longer?

In some cases, you may see hydrants flowing more steadily. That is typically maintenance performed by Corpus Christi Water.

Certain parts of the water grid are “dead-end” lines, meaning water does not circulate as freely. When water sits too long, it can stagnate. To maintain water quality, crews periodically flush those lines to bring in fresh, treated water.

While that water does discharge to the ground, officials say it is necessary system maintenance to ensure the safety and integrity of the water supply.

What residents should watch for

Perez says if you see a hydrant flowing without city crews present, you should report it to the city’s non-emergency line.

An open hydrant without authorization could indicate tampering or a broken underground line. Either scenario can result in unnecessary water loss.

Contractors who use hydrants for construction purposes are required to have a permitted meter attached. If you see water flowing without that equipment or without crews nearby, officials want to know.

The bottom line

While it may look like water is being wasted, fire officials say what residents are seeing is either scaled-back hydrant inspections or necessary system maintenance.

Both are aimed at protecting public safety, ensuring water quality, and preventing larger, unseen water losses underground.

