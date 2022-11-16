Where to get your free Thanksgiving fix in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving thanks is here, and local organizations in the Coastal Bend are doing their part to ensure everyone can have a happy Thanksgiving.

From turkey giveaways to Thanksgiving plates, here is a list of where residents can go to find what they're looking for:

Turkey Giveaways

On Nov. 18, Mike Shaw Toyota will host the 6th annual Turkeys for Troops. The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Turkey's are free to all military service members and veterans with military I.D. You can find more information on their Facebook page.



The Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. The giveaway will happen at multiple locations in the Coastal Bend, including Alice, San Diego, Freer and Corpus Christi. Turkey's are available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information and start times, click the link.

In Aransas Pass, Dream Team Realtors is hosting their 5th annual Great Turkey Giveaway. The event will take place on Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, check out the post below:



The Bishop Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Sunday Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. It is a first come, first serve event, while supplies last. One Turkey per household and proof of residency is required.



Turkey Day Plates/Events

The City of Aransas Pass is holding their 9th annual Fall Feast on Nov. 17. The event starts at 5 p.m., with the food being served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

The 79th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive-Thru/Pick up event is happening on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day. It starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Vehicles can begin lining up at 11 a.m. at the Sokol Gym at 5502 Kostoryz rd. Check out the Facebook page or the post below for more information.



The Bishop Police Department will hold the 2nd annual Thanksgiving Senior Citizen Feast of Caring on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bishop American Legion Hall at 400 E. Texas St. in Bishop. This event is open to all Bishop area residents 55 and older, along with their caretakers. Seating is limited, so the BPD is asking folks to RSVP by calling the Bishop Police Department at 361-584-2443. This event is FREE to all seniors and a full course thanksgiving meal will be served to attendees.



