When life gives you lemons, make Lemonade Stand Cosmetics

We have all heard that saying, "when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade."

Well, a local black owned business called Lemonade Stand Cosmetics is empowering individuals to always practice self love through their products.

Rochelle Lowery, the owner of Lemonade Stand Cosmetics, has dabbled in makeup ever since she was a pre-teen, but she never had the confidence to step out of the house with her new looks and colors. When she stepped into the world of homemade and professional beauty products, Lowery was able to build a plant-based brand, while growing in the process.

"We do all handmade beauty products ranging from skincare, makeup, eye care, and we also do curly hair products as well," said Lowery.

Lowery and her husband Marcus have the saying, 'when life gives you lemons, make lemonade', posted in their store. In 2020, Rochelle said she lost a pregnancy which required an emergency surgery.

"All of the things we had went through, life was giving us lemons, you know. So, every time we come to work, it's a reminder you know. When life gives you lemons, make cosmetics," said Marcus Lowery.

"This is the same formula that I came up with for our first product for Lemonade Stand Cosmetic," said Rochelle as she picked up the lip balm that started it all.

And from lemons to lemonade, the family was able to open their business on July 17, 2021. This past December, they were able to sell their products at H-E-B Plus on Saratoga.

“Local vendors such as Lazy Beach or Lemonade Cosmetics into our stores, and really provide that one-stop-shop for our customers where they can pick up all of there favorite items from us," said H-E-B Public Affairs Specialist Bobby Rodriguez.

"I am able to provide natural products for people and they don't have to worry about toxic ingredients in their products or anything, and just promoting self love and everything. You know, using makeup as a tool and not as a mask and complimenting your natural beauty," said Rochelle.

And as for their number one employee — their 3-year-old daughter Nola Pearl — Marcus said having this business is the example they are showing to their daughter that she can achieve anything.

"Being able to have her see and be inside of a business and its our life so, its just setting that example," said Marcus.

In March, the business says they will expand their products to other H-E-B stores in Calallen, Alameda, Roberts, and Flour Bluff.

Visit Lemonade Stand Cosmetics Instagram or Facebook for store hours. Their store is located at 1316 S Staples St

Corpus Christi, Texas 78404.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Coastal Bend Black Excellence series, you can nominate them here.