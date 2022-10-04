Whataburger unveils new breakfast bowl, new shake for limited time

Whataburger has announced its two newest menu items, and they sound like we need to try them, yesterday.

The Texas based burger chain has a new limited-time breakfast bowl on the menu, and as most Texas folks know, it's only available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The bowl includes a fresh-baked biscuit, Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with choice of sausage or bacon.

And if you're feeling extra hungry, the meal includes four more hashbrowns and of course, a drink of choice.

WHATABURGER INC. Breakfast Bowl with Sausage, Coffee and Hash Brown Sticks

“The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said on the company's website. “For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.”

The second limited-time item is Whataburger's latest new shake, the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

The shake is vanilla based with a mix of raspberry and white chocolate flavors, according to the website.

WHATABURGER White Chocolate Raspberry Shake

"With the perfect balance of sweet white chocolate and tart raspberry, the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is love at first sip," Scheffler said.

As with all shakes, the white chocolate raspberry is available by itself, or can be paired with a Whataburger meal.

The company said to make sure to try the items soon, as they will only be available for a limited time.

