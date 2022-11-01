Whataburger introduces new limited time chili cheese fries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures in the Coastal Bend finally feel a little "chili," Whataburger has a new menu item that is sure to help warm you up.

Whataburger dropped the news on Halloween that they are introducing an all-new limited time option on the menu: Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries.

The fries are loaded with a layer of the company's new beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese.

The news of the latest item comes shortly after the company announced the release of the Chili Cheese Burger in early October.

“We’re answering the call from Whataburger fans loving the new Chili Cheese Burger and requesting chili cheese fries,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said in a release. “Layering our original-recipe chili and fancy shredded cheddar jack cheese over a bed of Whataburger’s famous crispy fries is taking a tried-and-true favorite to a new, delicious level.”

The chili cheese fries are available for curbside, pickup, and delivery through the Whataburger app and online. Prices vary.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.