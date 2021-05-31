Whataburger Field to Host 4A Baseball Regional Final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A one-game playoff between the No. 1 Calallen Wildcats and No. 2 Sinton Pirates will be played at Whataburger Field on Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m., with the winning team advancing to the 4A State Baseball Tournament.

Advance purchase tickets will be sold online only beginning Monday at 9 a.m. on cchooks.com. Tickets may be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office on game day only.

Pricing begins at $10 for Reserved seating, $12 for Field Reserved and $14 for Premium Reserved. Current students and staff from either school receive a $2 discount.

Those who redeem the discount online will be asked to show their school ID at the gate. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Calallen will play as the home team, utilizing the third base dugout, while Sinton will be the visiting side in the first base dugout.

Both teams feature several highly noted players, including Calallen’s Justin Lamkin, a Texas A&M commit, and Sinton’s Rylan Galvan, a University of Texas commit.