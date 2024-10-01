Whataburger brings the heat with new menu item

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whataburger has added a new burger to its line up and this one is bringing the heat! The Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is two 100% beef patties layered in Whataburger’s Creamy Jalapeño Ranch and Jalapeño Cream Cheese, topped with crunchy bacon, aged cheddar and plenty of jalapeño slices piled on. The new burger can be ordered in regular and Jr. sizes.

“Our new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is destined to become a quick classic with Guests who want to add just the right amount of spice to their lives,” Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. “The smoky bacon strips and jalapeño slices deliver that crunch you crave while our Creamy Jalapeño Ranch adds a little more of that bold flavor Whataburger is known for. But it’s only here for a limited time, so get it while it’s hot.”

Through the month of October, guests who order the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double can round up at the register and donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation. This fundraiser is particularly special because the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double commercial was filmed at a real fire station in New Braunfels, Texas. The foundation supports first responders, veterans, and the families of fallen heroes by providing grants for equipment and training to underserved and volunteer responder departments across the U.S.

Guests can contribute by rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at participating locations.

