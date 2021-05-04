What you're allowed to bring when flying

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined vacation travel. People have been forced to reconsider where to go, how to get there and the safety precautions they need to take.

Corpus Christi International Airport PR Marketing Coordinator Kim Bridger said there has been a slight increase in people flying this year and expects it continue to increase with the summer right around the corner.

According to the TSA website, hand sanitizer is allowed. one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry on bags.

Masks are required throughout the travel experience. you will be asked to adjust your mask for ID verification or if it alarms the security screening equipment. As, a reminder when bringing carry on items through checkpoints, the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.

For more information on the state of Hawaii's COVID protocals, visit their website here.

For more information on what items to bring when flying, visit the TSA website here.

