What it costs to attend Corpus Christi Comic Con

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Corpus Christi Comic Con took over the American Bank Center this past weekend. From comic books, collectibles, and guest artists, there was just about everything you could imagine.

“We saved a ton of money just to get out and come here and so far, every day that we’ve been here it’s been really fun,” said one attendee.

People can purchase one-day passes, weekend passes, or VIP tickets all to meet their heroes and hang out with their favorite characters.

But this fun and memorable event can get pricey. For some like Emilio Soto and Lauren Guillory, it’s worth it. They bought the three-day weekend pass at a cost of $120.

“You pay a little bit less, and you get to come all three days. I don’t see what’s so bad about that,” Soto said.

For others, like Tyler Dobbs, the price of admission was a bit over budget.

“It was definitely more expensive than I thought it was going to be. Luckily, I haven’t spent all my money yet, so I’m hanging on to some of that,” Dobbs said.

Zoey Hodges and Evangelina Gonzales tell us they drove to the Coastal Bend from Temple, Texas, adding to their expenses.

“The tickets were very expensive, around 60 to 70 dollars, and we’re going all three days,” Hodges said.

The co-owner of Corpus Christi Comic Con, Daniel Benavides said this year’s event is bigger with more vendors. That’s why people will pay more at the door.

“Comic Con’s, in general are expensive to go to. I’m married I have four kids so anytime we do something it’s expensive, and so we take that in consideration because we are a family friendly event and we want to make sure there’s value associated with that price,” said Benavides.

Benavides and the Comic Con team are already making plans for next year he said it should be bigger and better.