Westside Business Association celebrates 42nd annual Navidad de los Niños this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Westside Business Association will host its 42nd annual Navidad de los Niños this Saturday, bringing holiday joy to children and families at the Antonio Garcia Arts and Education Center.

The free community celebration will feature face painting, toy giveaways, food, music and photos with Santa Claus. The event aims to provide less fortunate children with the opportunity to have a merry Christmas.

"We'll be having Santa, we'll be giving pictures with Santa, we will also be giving over 100 bikes out, with sports balls, like football, soccer balls, and plenty of toys for the kids," Herrera-Teran said.

The holiday tradition continues thanks to sponsorship from Valero, Citgo and the Port of Corpus Christi. Families are encouraged to bring their children for a wonderful time celebrating the holidays together.

Navidad de los Niños will take place Saturday, December 6th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio Garcia Arts and Education Center, located at 2021 Agnes Street. The event is completely free for all attendees.

