CORPUS CHRISTI, texas — A parade of cars traveled from West Oso High School Wednesday evening headed to the homes of two of its top students, this year's valedictorian and salutatorian.

School staff honored valedictorian Jazmine Mendoza and salutatorian Ta'Leigha Johnson.

Mendoza and Johnson were surprised by the gesture, but their families were in on the surprise.

Both will cross the stage with their fellow classmates on Saturday, May 29, 2021.