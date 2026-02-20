West Oso ISD students celebrate Black History Month with special guests and performances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD students celebrated Black History Month today, honoring the enduring legacy and contributions of African Americans.

The event took place at West Oso Junior High School auditorium this morning. Students from pre-K through 12th grade came together to highlight accomplishments from the 1920s to the 2020s.

The celebration featured music, praise dancers, and honored special guests including Adrian Caldwell, the first NBA player from Corpus Christi who graduated from West Oso in 1984.

"We want our students to know where they came from. This has been the year when the Molina movie was made and so the students have a heightened awareness of the uniqueness of West Oso that it was a community, always formed on the idea that all students deserve equitable opportunities," Moore said.

The district says the celebration reaffirms their commitment to education, equity, and unity — values that strengthen West Oso ISD and the community they serve.

