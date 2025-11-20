West Oso ISD raises over $62,000 at State of the District event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District held its State of the District event today, raising $62,400 for educational initiatives.

This year's theme was "Following Our Legacy Without Limits."

Kim Moore, the district's superintendent, spoke about the legacy of the people who built the West Oso Independent School District and about the documentary that was recently showcased about the Molina neighborhood.

Among the speakers were two students who shared their hopes and dreams after graduation.

"In West Oso we are family. We are committed to taking away barriers for students to seize every opportunity," Moore said.

The event was sponsored by the West Oso ISD Education Foundation, which, according to Moore, has been instrumental in providing opportunities for staff and students.

The event was held at the Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus, inside the Culinary Arts Building – Tres Grace Community Room.

West Oso ISD Board President Velma Rodriguez emphasized the importance of collaboration and community support.

"Following Our Legacy speaks to the shared responsibility we all have in shaping the future of West Oso ISD. I am grateful for the continued support of the West Oso ISD Education Foundation and the community partners who invest in our students. Together, we are building a legacy rooted in opportunity, pride, and excellence," Rodriguez said.

The event featured presentations by current West Oso ISD students, highlighting their achievements and experiences across the district. Guests also enjoyed performances by the West Oso High School Mariachi and the West Oso ISD ACE Choir, showcasing the talent and dedication of the district's fine arts programs.

