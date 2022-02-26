West Oso ISD celebrates Black History Month with multicultural celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, students and staff at West Oso Junior High School came together for a special event.

Friday, they hosted its annual 'Multicultural Celebration' at the school's auditorium.

KRIS 6 News caught up with a few people to ask them what Black History meant to them.

"Black History month means to me, simply raising awareness," said high school junior D'Schon Simmons. "So many times we pass by what history has played for us. But we need to raise awareness. I always love when February comes around because that means we get to raise awareness of Black History Month."

"We just like to celebrate our black history, our culture," said coach Venita Tryron. "We like to send the message that everyone is important."

Friday's celebration was also live-streamed across all other campuses within the district.