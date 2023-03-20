West Oso ISD announces honorees for the 2023 Women in Education Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD has announced its two honorees for its 2023 Women in Education awards by Education Service Center Region 2, according to a press release from West Oso ISD.

Both honorees will be recognized for their service at a banquet on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

One of the honorees, Velma Rodriguez, has served on the West Oso ISD Board of Trustees since 2000. Rodriguez has served as a secretary, vice-president and a two time board president for West Oso ISD. She also was an elementary school teacher for 20 years.

She has a Bachelors degree in business administration from Corpus Christi State University, as well as a Masters in Science from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

Rodriguez's greatest desire, as stated in the press release, is for all West Oso students to be able to have access to a rigorous academic education and extracurriculars.

The second honoree, Cheryl Fillmore, has been with West Oso ISD since 1992 in several positions, including as a counselor, AVID teacher and PE coach before becoming the distracts athletics director in 2017.

Fillmore graduated from West Oso and was an athlete at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, where she played basketball. She came back to her old stomping grounds to pursue a career as an educator and to support students in achieve their goals as academics and athletes, the release stated.

"We value Ms. Rodriguez for her passion and commitment in leading West Oso ISD Board of trustees. She has demonstrated integrity and an unwavering support for our students and this community," West Oso ISD Interim Superintendent Kimberly Moore said. "Ms. Fillmore has strived to develop good sportsmanship, a competitive spirit and encouraged student athletes to succeed at the highest level of their sport."

"Congratulations Ms. Rodriguez and Ms. Fillmore! We are OSO proud!"

