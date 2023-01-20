West Oso Elementary shows off new library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at West Oso Elementary now have even more reasons to pick up a book and read.

The ribbon was cut on the school's remodeled library on Thursday evening. It has new carpet and shelves, more tables for activities, and it's twice as big as the previous library, school officials said.

The funds for this project came courtesy of an $8.1 million federal grant to the Education Service Center, Region 2. The service center will be remodeling 54 other elementary school libraries in our area over the next three years.

