West Oso educator named to STEM advocacy program

One lucky Coastal Bend school is about to get some extra cash to help promote science, technology, engineering, and math – also known as STEM.

Last month, the Society for Science announced 73 educators would join the organization’s advocacy program.

West Oso Jr. High’s Christina Campos is one of those advocates, who can help increase the number of students from traditionally underrepresented communities.

Campos says she wants to help to change the way students think about STEM and encourage them to enter STEM research competitions.

"Engineering, building, breaking things and then putting them back together -- whatever it may be,” she said. “It is fun and exciting. I hope to one day see them working at big, huge places and have fun doing that." Campos said she has applied for the advocate program three times, and this year, she finally got accepted.

She is the only Coastal Bend advocate.