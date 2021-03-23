Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Oso alumni offer scholarship to honors parents

items.[0].videoTitle
West Oso alumni offer scholarship to honors parents
west oso scholarship
Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:27:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family of West Oso High School graduates is honoring their parents through a scholarship.

The Contreras DeLeon Family Scholarship honors parents Rosa Contreras DeLeon and Regino DeLeon, whom their six children said instilled strong values of learning and giving back.

All six graduated from West Oso. One even went on to graduate from Princeton University, becoming the first West Oso alumnus to gradate from an Ivy League university.

West Oso graduates will be eligible to receive $100,000 over the course of five years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education