West Nile Virus found in Portland mosquito

The results on a mosquito that was trapped on Nov. 8 in the 800 block of Houston Street in Portland has come back from the lab testing positive for West Nile Virus on Monday, according to a press release sent out by the City of Portland.

As a result, the City of Portland has entered Risk Level 3 - Public Health Warning of the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan.

Currently there are no reported human cases of the West Nile Virus in Portland.

If infected by West Nile, individuals may experience fever, headache, body aces, and occasionally a skin rash on the body and swollen lymph nodes.

Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus infections may affect the brain's spinal cord.

As a result of the West Nile-positive mosquito, the City of Portland is implementing Level 3 of the response plan.

This includes:

• Spraying targeted ground-based insecticides in a ½ mile radius of the detection area for 2 consecutive nights starting tonight.

• Heavily treating the surrounding area with mosquito larvicides.

• Continue conducting routine surveys of adult mosquitoes, which will be identified to species level and screened for the presence of viruses.

Portland’s Mosquito Control Team urges residents, especially for the elderly and young children, to apply the following personal protective measures:

• Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors

• Spray clothing with repellents containing picaridin, permethrin, or DEET. (Please follow manufacturer’s instructions on the label).

• Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.

• Avoid contact with the insecticides sprayed from Mosquito Control’s vehicles. Spraying will be done in the evening to early morning hours to minimize contact.

The City of Portland also ask residents to make special efforts to reduce potential mosquito breeding areas within their yards and within their neighborhoods. These efforts include:

• Eliminating any standing water that collects on your property. For example, tires, cans, flowerpot saucers, or anything else that holds water.

• Making sure gutters drain properly and cleaning gutters regularly.

• Changing the water in birdbaths at least every three days.

• Using BTI briquettes or similar larvicides in standing water.

For more information contact Kenneth Banks, Director of Public Works, at (361) 777-4605 or email Kenneth.banks@portlandtx.gov.

