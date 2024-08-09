West Nile virus detected in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Nueces County Health Department announced on Thursday one positive mosquito pool of West Nile virus was collected from Robstown.

According to Nueces County officials, the Nueces County Vector Control is spraying daily in areas outside the city limits of Robstown and will continue to monitor the mosquito pools.

Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:

• Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

• Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants

• Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

There are no vaccines or treatments for West Nile, so people with severe illness usually receive just supportive care such as fluids or pain medication.

Around 8 in 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not have any symptoms. A smaller number may develop a fever accompanied by a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. These symptoms can often be confused with those of other viruses, so the majority of West Nile cases are never diagnosed.