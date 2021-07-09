Weber Road at Oso Creek closed due to floodwater overflow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has shut down Weber Road at Oso Creek due to overflowing floodwaters.

They closed it at 9 a.m. Friday.

TxDOT crews closed Weber Road at Oso Creek at 9 am today (Fri 7/9) due to water cresting from the creek. https://t.co/nhkPFDlsCG — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) July 9, 2021

There are numerous creeks and streams that are at or above major flood stage and those will continue at that level for a couple of days. Use caution around these areas.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi continues to have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire area until 7 p.m..

KRIS 6 Meteorologist Juan Acuna says an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible today with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the area. He says as the disturbance continues to kick out of the area, we’ll finally start to dry out and we’ll eventually see some sunshine break through some this afternoon, but more so on Saturday, Sunday, and into next week. As this happens, temperatures will start to go up back into the 90s and steamy and hot conditions will ensue.

