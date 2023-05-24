'We can help you cross this bridge': Signs at Harbor Bridge meant to save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For years, some people dealing with mental health issues have used the Harbor Bridge to end their life.

One Corpus Christi Police Officer is now working to make sure more lives aren't lost near the bridge.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a person dies by suicide about every two hours in the State of Texas.

Ashley Ramirez's son Adrian Lee Guerrero died by suicide on March 9.

"The day of, he was not himself. He didn't sleep all night, so he had been up for 24 hours," Ramirez said.

It's a day she said she will never forget.

"I did have to hold my son until paramedics arrived and my son did pass away in my arms," she said.

"I just remember cutting through the whole crowd and asking, 'Where is my son?' and the doctor told me that there was nothing more than they could do. That he was pronounced deceased at 6:30 p.m.”

It's been two months since Adrian’s death and Ramirez continues to grieve her son while trying to move forward.

“And the hurt that is left behind is unbearable, especially to a parent,” she said.

Senior officer Shawn Barnes with the Corpus Christi Police Department has taken it upon himself to remind people there is help.

Barnes worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to install signs at the entrances of the Harbor Bridge.

They read "We can help you cross this bridge," and offer phone numbers for the national suicide and crisis prevention lifeline.

"Even me myself, my mother killed herself and so these are kind of real for a lot of people. So being able to have an additional message, right there readily on display 24/7, 365 to get people connected with the appropriate support,” Barnes said.

Ramirez said the signs are a good idea and hopes that it would deter more people from committing suicide.

“But all these signs that are going up now and bringing awareness to this, will help the youth and adults because, (there's) just too many young adults going,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez hopes those struggling with suicidal thoughts would think of loved ones they are leaving behind.

"Baby, don't do it. Don't do it. There are so many people out there that love you and that care for you," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

There is also an online chat feature on the crises lifeline, here.

For more ways to speak with someone, click here.

For additional resources for you or a loved one, click here.

All resources are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

