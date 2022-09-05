Water is finally flowing over the Calallen dam, but is this a good thing?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've taken a drive in the area of Labonte Park, you may have noticed water spilling over the nearby Calallen dam, also known as the salt water barrier dam.

But if we're being asked to conserve water here in Corpus Christi, why is the city allowing water to spill over that dam?

City officials say there are several reasons why they are letting this happen.

For example, rain that fell in the Nueces River but not in Lake Corpus Christi will go over the dam and into Nueces Bay.

Some of the water is from controlled releases of water that is necessary to meet monthly pass-thru amounts to maintain the environment and health of marine life in Corpus Christi and Nueces Bays.

The city says other releases are needed to maintain the safety and integrity of Wesley Seale Dam.