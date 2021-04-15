Watch
Water boil notice ordered at Padre Island National Seashore

KRIS file photo.
Effective immediately, a water boil notice has been issued for Padre Island National Seashore facilities.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 15, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a power and water outage experienced the morning this morning, a boil water order is in effect for all park facilities at Padre Island National Seashore effectively immediately.

The boil notice will continue while the park completes required water quality testing.

The park reports that while the boil water order is in effect, visitors are advised to obtain water outside of the park before entering.

Visitors using water from park facilities must boil the water before use.

They suggest bringing all water to a boil, letting it boil for a minute and then cooling it before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

