Watch Top Gun from the U.S.S Lexington Flight Deck on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need something fun to do this weekend? How about watching an 80's classic on top of the U.S.S. Lexington?

On Saturday Nov. 6, the USS Lexington Museum will be hosting a viewing party of Top Gun atop the flight deck. The event will be 80's themed and dressing up is highly encouraged.

The movie will be projected on a movie screen alongside a real F-14 aircraft. They'll have food and signature cocktails for purchase, music, a costume contest and more.

There will be folding chairs available for viewers, but you can also bring your own chairs, blankets, or anything else needed to enjoy the show.

Tickets will be $25 for general admission and $20 for members and the military. You can buy your tickets HERE.