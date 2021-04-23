WATCH: Local activists release documentary on beach pollution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve has released a documentary about beach pollution, focusing on the environmental impact of microplastics or "Nurdles" along the Texas Coast.

The documentary, The Great Gulf Nurdle Expedition, follows lifelong friends and environmental activists Jace Tunnell and Sam Sugarek as they trek along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in search of Nurdles.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), microplastics, or nurdles, are fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. While nurdles are used in manufacturing most plastic products like plastic bags and even car parts, The Great Gulf Nurdle Expedition brings attention to the issue of nurdles ending up as pollution on beaches.

"Nurdles are washing up on our beaches, riverbanks, and lake shorelines by the millions," says the description of the documentary. "Watch this documentary and see what the problem is, how the pellets are impacting the environment, and what you can do to help stop the plastic pollution from reaching the ocean."

Watch the full documentary here:

Check out nurdlepatrol.org to learn more about their efforts and how you can help.