Warrant Resolution Month begins March 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Have you got an outstanding warrant with the City of Corpus Christi or unpaid fines?

You'll soon have a chance to settle those warrants and fees and avoid a trip to jail.

This year, Municipal Court will not take part in the Great Texas Warrant Roundup because of the pandemic.

There will also be no 2 week grace period to take care of your warrants or fees.

Instead, Corpus Christi's Municipal Court will launch Warrant Resolution month on Monday, March 15th.

The city is currently sending out notices in the form of pink postcards to people with outstanding warrants or unpaid fines.

If you get one of those notices, Warrant Resolution month allows you to take care of them.

Municpal Court Director Gilbert Hernandez says, "People still have warrants from before Covid and those warrants, you can still be arrested so if there's a traffic stop and you have a warrant, potentially you can be arrested."

So how do do you avoid an arrest?

Due to COVID-19, the Municipal Court encourages everyone resolve their warrants by phone, email or online through the City's website.

Beginning Monday, March 15, you can call (361) 826-2500 or email MCMail@cctexas.com to resolve active warrants.

If you need to speak with a judge regarding alternative methods such as community service to resolve your case, you will be scheduled for a virtual hearing.

If you need a payment plan, call (361) 826-2500 or email at MCMail@cctexas.com .

To pay by phone call 1 (866) 299-7084.

If you have an outstanding warrant or unpaid fines with another city, you will have to contact that city.