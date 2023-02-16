Warming centers open at La Retama Library Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the city, a daytime warming center will be open at the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche Street on Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the low 30s are expected in Corpus Christi Friday night into Saturday.

Sleeping and eating will not be permitted and only service animals are allowed. Food will not be provided.

The Salvation Army will open its doors to the public at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday through 7:00 a.m. on Friday, for overnight shelter. The Salvation Army will provide patrons with dinner and breakfast.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission at 902 Nueces Bay Boulevard will also accept those in need of shelter.

Free transportation will be provided to and from The Salvation Army at 1804 Buford Street as well as La Retama Library on Friday and Saturday.

For the latest updates on the CCRTA, please visit https://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

