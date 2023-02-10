Warming center and shelters to open for cold weather; CCRTA will provide free transportation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for cold temperatures in the Coastal Bend area Friday night into Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects cold temperatures in Corpus Christi will be in the mid-30s to low 40s, with wind chills estimated to be in the low 30s.

"Temperatures are not expected to reach freezing levels. Residents are asked to refrain from dripping their faucets," said city officials.

The City is going to open up a daytime warming center at the La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche Street, on Saturday, February 11. The warming center at La Retama will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"City warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat. Only service animals are permitted, and no food will be provided," said city officials.

City officials are also working with homeless agencies throughout the area to ensure that shelter is available to those in need.

The Salvation Army will open its doors to the public at 5:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

"The Salvation Army will provide its overnight patrons with dinner and breakfast," said

city officials.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission at 902 Nueces Bay Boulevard will also accept those in need of shelter.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will also provide fare-free transportation to and from The Salvation Army at 1804 Buford Steet on Friday, February 10.

CCRTA will also provide a free ride to and from the La Retama Central Library on Saturday, February 11th.

"Individuals can notify their bus operator to receive fare-free transportation when boarding," said city officials.

Current B-Line users can receive free transportation to and from the overnight shelter or warming center by scheduling a trip at 361-289-5881 (press option "1" for English or "2" for Spanish, then press "2" for B-Line service). For the latest updates on the CCRTA, please visit https://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

According to city officials, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will respond to calls for service overnight.

You can get the latest information and emergency notifications by registering for Reverse Alert at http://www.ReverseAlert.org [reversealert.org]. Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather [cctexas.com] for more information, or call the Customer Call Center at 311.

