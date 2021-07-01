WANTED: Law enforcement looking for two suspects on separate charges

Law enforcement is currently looking for two suspects on separate charges.

Corpus Christi police need your help finding a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a child. According to police, 21-year old Enrique Diaz has a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is 5-11, with black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 888-tips.

CCPD

Meanwhile, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 37-year-old Valerie Barrera. She is wanted for several fraud and forgery charges. If you know of Barrera's whereabouts, call the Nueces County crime stoppers hotline at 888-8477.

CCPD

You can remain anonymously and may earn a cash reward.