Walmart to bring drone delivery to Texas

UPDATE: Walmart has issued an update to the previous press release: the delivery service will start in the Dallas area. There is no timeline for Corpus Christi deliveries.

ORIGINAL: Walmart will soon provide drone delivery in Corpus Christi.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart and DroneUp announced the expansion of their drone delivery network this year.

Texas is one of six states listed for expansion, with Corpus Christi making the cut.

The service will be available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., and tens of thousands items such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, can be delivered by air in as little as 30 minutes.

The total weight of delivered packages can be up to 10 lbs., and the delivery fee is $3.99.

The release states that once a customer places an order, the item is packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

FAA certified pilots also will be housed at a delivery hub at the participating stores.