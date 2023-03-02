Walking the runway for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a lot of enchantment at the American Bank Center.

On Thursday, the Charity League of Corpus Christi teamed up with Julian Gold to host their annual Style Show and Enchanted Garden luncheon.

Every year, they choose a nonprofit to donate the proceeds to. This year, they chose Agape Ranch, which helps foster children and families.

"The Charity League does an incredible job to bring awareness, as well as money and funds to put back into our community each year." said Susan Klaus, the executive director of Agape Ranch.

This is the second year Agape Ranch has been chosen.

This year, the money raised will be used to build a home for the Agape Ranch neighborhood, which gives foster children a safe place to stay.