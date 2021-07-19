Watch
Walk with Pride hosts shoe distribution benefiting Nueces and Jim Wells County kids in need

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 1,200 children in need will be able to walk with pride this year.

The Walk with Pride Foundation is helping children in need in Nueces County and Jim Wells County. The charity is celebrating its 38th anniversary with a shoe distribution Monday at Shoe Carnival Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday, they'll be at the Alice High School Gym. Over the two events, Walk with Pride anticipates 1,200 area kids will get shoes.

Members of the Walk with Pride Foundation donate money to give away shoes to Coastal Bend kids in need. All the children benefiting from the program are found through the Nueces and Jim Wells County Social Services.

