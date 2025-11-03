Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Walgreens to close Weber and Holly location in December

WALGREENS CLOSING AT WEBER & HOLLY
Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News
WALGREENS CLOSING AT WEBER & HOLLY
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Walgreens Pharmacy located at Weber and Holly will permanently close its doors on December 9, the company recently notified customers.

The closure marks another reduction in local pharmacy options, following the October 2023 closure of the Walgreens location at Airline and McArdle.

The pharmacy chain previously announced plans to shut down 1,200 under-performing locations nationwide over three years, with 500 closures planned for fiscal year 2025.

Customers with prescriptions at the Weber and Holly location have been advised of the closure and can transfer their prescriptions to other nearby Walgreens locations or alternative pharmacies.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

-