Walgreens to close Weber and Holly location in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Walgreens Pharmacy located at Weber and Holly will permanently close its doors on December 9, the company recently notified customers.

The closure marks another reduction in local pharmacy options, following the October 2023 closure of the Walgreens location at Airline and McArdle.

The pharmacy chain previously announced plans to shut down 1,200 under-performing locations nationwide over three years, with 500 closures planned for fiscal year 2025.

Customers with prescriptions at the Weber and Holly location have been advised of the closure and can transfer their prescriptions to other nearby Walgreens locations or alternative pharmacies.