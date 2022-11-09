Voters approve $220M CCISD bond; district reacts on social media

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be seeing a multi-million dollar improvement, after residents voted to approve a bond proposal on Tuesday's general election.

Following Tuesday's election, 27,311 (51.41 percent) voted for the measure, while 25,811 (48.59 percent) voted against.

The district took to social media on Tuesday night to thank voters for approving the bond.

""We love where we live, work and learn!" the district said on social medias. "Voters have approved Bond 2022, and we look forward to bringing two new middle schools, new playgrounds and additional projects to our area."

We love where we live, work and learn! Voters have approved Bond 2022, and we look forward to bringing two new middle schools, new playgrounds and additional projects to our area.🍎 pic.twitter.com/KneMKnqWNi — CCISD (@CCISD) November 9, 2022

In August, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees approved placing the bond on the Nov. 8 ballot.

KRIS 6 News later explained that the measure includes adding two new middle schools, renovations to some elementary schools, two new middle school gyms, playground and marquee upgrades to different schools.

An overview of the bond package can be found below:

$220 Million Package



Two new middle schools



Renovations to elementary schools



Two new middle school gymnasiums



Playground and marquee upgrades

NO increase in CCISD'd tax rate

New Hamlin Middle School

$88.1 million

Modern design

750 student capacity

Completion 2025

New South Side Middle School

$90.3 million

Modern design

900 student capacity



Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary

$12.9 million

Update and expand Allen, close Evans

New Gym for Driscoll Middle School

$6.45 million

New Gym for Adkins Middle School

$6.45 million

Elementary School Playgrounds

$2.5 million

Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds

New, safe equipment



School Marquees

$2.5 million

Upgrade 35 school marquees

Reimburse general fund for land purchases

$10.8 million

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.