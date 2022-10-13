CCISD School Bond 2022

On Aug 23, CCISD trustees approved placing a $220 million bond on the Nov 8 ballot, a measure that would not affect residents' tax rates.
The bond package includes a news campus for the 68-year-old Hamlin Middle School. The new campus would be built on Hamlin property while students continued classes in the existing school.
A new middle school would also be built on the city's southside on property the district owns near the under-construction Creekside Elementary School.
Renovations and additions to T.G. Allen Elementary School would also be made as George Evans Elementary School would combine with it.
Other funds would go to additional gymnasiums at Adkins Middle School as well as Driscoll Middle School.
Aging playground and marquees around the district would also be upgraded.
Overview:
- $220 Million Package
- Two new middle schools
- Renovations to elementary schools
- Two new middle school gymnasiums
- Playground and marquee upgrades
NO increase in CCISD'd tax rate
New Hamlin Middle School
$88.1 million
- Modern design
- 750 student capacity
- Completion 2025
New South Side Middle School
$90.3 million
- Modern design
- 900 student capacity
Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary
$12.9 million
- Update and expand Allen, close Evans
New Gym for Driscoll Middle School
$6.45 million
New Gym for Adkins Middle School
$6.45 million
Elementary School Playgrounds
$2.5 million
- Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds
- New, safe equipment
School Marquees
$2.5 million
- Upgrade 35 school marquees
Reimburse general fund for land purchases
$10.8 million