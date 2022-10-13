CCISD School Bond 2022

On Aug 23, CCISD trustees approved placing a $220 million bond on the Nov 8 ballot, a measure that would not affect residents' tax rates.

The bond package includes a news campus for the 68-year-old Hamlin Middle School. The new campus would be built on Hamlin property while students continued classes in the existing school.

A new middle school would also be built on the city's southside on property the district owns near the under-construction Creekside Elementary School.

Renovations and additions to T.G. Allen Elementary School would also be made as George Evans Elementary School would combine with it.

Other funds would go to additional gymnasiums at Adkins Middle School as well as Driscoll Middle School.

Aging playground and marquees around the district would also be upgraded.

New Hamlin Middle School

$88.1 million

Modern design

750 student capacity

Completion 2025

New South Side Middle School

$90.3 million

Modern design

900 student capacity



Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary

$12.9 million

Update and expand Allen, close Evans

New Gym for Driscoll Middle School

$6.45 million

New Gym for Adkins Middle School

$6.45 million

Elementary School Playgrounds

$2.5 million

Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds

New, safe equipment



School Marquees

$2.5 million

Upgrade 35 school marquees

Reimburse general fund for land purchases

$10.8 million