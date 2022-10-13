Watch Now
CCISD School Bond 2022

Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 13, 2022
On Aug 23, CCISD trustees approved placing a $220 million bond on the Nov 8 ballot, a measure that would not affect residents' tax rates.

The bond package includes a news campus for the 68-year-old Hamlin Middle School. The new campus would be built on Hamlin property while students continued classes in the existing school.

A new middle school would also be built on the city's southside on property the district owns near the under-construction Creekside Elementary School.

Renovations and additions to T.G. Allen Elementary School would also be made as George Evans Elementary School would combine with it.

Other funds would go to additional gymnasiums at Adkins Middle School as well as Driscoll Middle School.

Aging playground and marquees around the district would also be upgraded.

Overview:

  • $220 Million Package
  • Two new middle schools
  • Renovations to elementary schools
  • Two new middle school gymnasiums
  • Playground and marquee upgrades

NO increase in CCISD'd tax rate

New Hamlin Middle School
$88.1 million

  • Modern design
  • 750 student capacity
  • Completion 2025

New South Side Middle School
$90.3 million

  • Modern design
  • 900 student capacity

Consolidate Allen and Evans Elementary
$12.9 million

  • Update and expand Allen, close Evans

New Gym for Driscoll Middle School
$6.45 million

New Gym for Adkins Middle School
$6.45 million

Elementary School Playgrounds
$2.5 million

  • Upgrade 25 elementary playgrounds
  • New, safe equipment

School Marquees
$2.5 million

  • Upgrade 35 school marquees

Reimburse general fund for land purchases
$10.8 million

