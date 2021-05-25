Volunteers within the community conduct their search for young beach swimmer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several crews continue to search for 18-year-old Andrew Bass, this is the young man our KRIS 6 news weekend team first told you about who went swimming last night with his family at the beach, but has not made it back to the shore just yet.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department says they are still in full recovery mode. They are not the only ones, several agencies like the United States Coast Guard, Corpus Christi beach rescue, CCFD, and more searching the open waters.

Bass’ mother Ana says the family came to the beach Sunday night, Andrew and his 16-year-old brother went for a swim and that’s when things took a turn.

His mother also says two surfers were able to help the younger brother back to shore but they could not find Andrew. Besides first responders conducting their recovery, several volunteers were conducting their own search.

A couple to name are Flour Bluff residents, Terry Samuels and Robert Simmons. Volunteers say they have been out late at night to the following day.

“It’s for the community, it’s for everybody, if somebody were to do that for me or one of my family members I would have appreciated it,” said Simmons.

Other volunteers searching say they have crews looking at Bob Hall Pier, White Cap, and all the way to the Padre National Seashore.

“We would not like you to not swim next to the jetties or Bob Hall pier they create their own rip current, and with the extreme rip tide risk that we had this past weekend it just enhances it,” says Samuels.